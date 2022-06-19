Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Shares of OLN opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.20. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Olin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Olin by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Olin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

