OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $0.0174 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $217,082.48 and approximately $64,482.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

