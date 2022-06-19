O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.0% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.58.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $586.72. 1,092,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,670. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.91 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

