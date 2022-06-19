Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.26

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $102.67 million and approximately $90.84 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

