Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,105,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.08.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

