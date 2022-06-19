Oxen (OXEN) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $17.13 million and approximately $376,696.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,130.84 or 0.05552076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00267783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.00590820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00560443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00074708 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,749,821 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.