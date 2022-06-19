Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 188,351 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,351 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.72% of Switch worth $53,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Switch by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Switch by 90,133.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE SWCH opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 825.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,893,600. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.