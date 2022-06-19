Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,017 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Cogent Communications worth $29,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 550.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,520 shares of company stock worth $635,798. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.