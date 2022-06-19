Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 503,972 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 503,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,856,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,907,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after purchasing an additional 626,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 705,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 592,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ASO opened at $34.35 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

