Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 148.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 844,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $85,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.