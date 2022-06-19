Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $100.08 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 402.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,401 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Moderna worth $100,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,229,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,507,448.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,029 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

