Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $37.70 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,662 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $37,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $336,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $108,822,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after purchasing an additional 959,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.18%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.