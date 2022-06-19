Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $81.73 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,650 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $81,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.86. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

