Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) versus Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Financial Survey

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paramount Global and Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme 0 0 1 0 3.00

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Global and Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.61 $4.54 billion 6.11 4.42 Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme $2.62 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 14.26% 7.90% 3.05% Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Global beats Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies. It also operates studios, including Newen Studios; TF1 Studio; and entertainment channel comprising TF1 Entertainment. In addition, the company operates Unify, a digital channel. Further, it offers digital market consulting, digital content management, theme channel. content/broadcasting internet and TV services, and TV news images agency services. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Boulogne, France.

