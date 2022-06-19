Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PCYG. TheStreet lowered shares of Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

PCYG opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Park City Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

