Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PCYG. TheStreet lowered shares of Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
PCYG opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Park City Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Park City Group (Get Rating)
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.