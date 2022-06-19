ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0298 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $601,349.78 and approximately $71.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.15 or 1.00029823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00033281 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021484 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

