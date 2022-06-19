PAX Gold Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,834.86 or 0.09070805 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $614.35 million and $45.04 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,189.56 or 0.99808949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00121962 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 334,821 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

