Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

