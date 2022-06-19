Peet DeFi (PTE) Market Capitalization Tops $42,080.63

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00963690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00090904 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

