PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $912,650.62 and $22.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00140092 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.