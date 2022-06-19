PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.41.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
