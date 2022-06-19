PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average of $168.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

