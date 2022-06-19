Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

