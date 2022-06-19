PieDAO DOUGH v2 Hits Market Cap of $706,605.44 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $706,605.44 and approximately $7,647.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

