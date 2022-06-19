Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Fragasso Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 2.5% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $21,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

