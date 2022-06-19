PIN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.01134332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00090382 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012820 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

