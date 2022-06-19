Planned Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. 4,853,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,233. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

