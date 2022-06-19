Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. 16,758,776 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01.

