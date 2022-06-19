Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 573 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Planned Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.34. 9,892,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,002,455. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

