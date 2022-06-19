Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after buying an additional 522,533 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $346,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 780,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 906,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 278,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,317,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,079,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

