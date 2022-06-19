Playkey (PKT) Market Capitalization Hits $86,209.31

Playkey (PKT) traded up 35.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Playkey has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $86,209.31 and $39,652.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

