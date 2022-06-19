PolkaCover (CVR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $174,316.00

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01893098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00117710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093916 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013549 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.