Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $332.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $329.65 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.63.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

