Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 36,457 shares of company stock valued at $75,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 73.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 106,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 31.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

