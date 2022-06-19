PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRG. Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of PROG by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth $601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PROG by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

