PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of PROG by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth $601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PROG by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
About PROG (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROG (PRG)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.