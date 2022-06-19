Project Pai Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $962.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014051 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00042535 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000817 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,806,787,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,696,389 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

