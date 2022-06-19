ProximaX Market Cap Hits $7.44 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (XPX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. ProximaX has a market cap of $7.44 million and $110,225.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.41 or 0.01807578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00112076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093478 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013279 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

