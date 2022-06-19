PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $55.00 at UBS Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.83.

PulteGroup stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 637,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after buying an additional 538,219 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

