Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

DAL stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

