Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 6.03. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $32.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

