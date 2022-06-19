Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.32.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $91.91 and a twelve month high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,236. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $150,636,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

