Quant (QNT) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $48.85 or 0.00250457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $589.70 million and $52.48 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.01906553 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00270844 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

