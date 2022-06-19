Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMYHY opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

