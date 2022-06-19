Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0001 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $512,626.74 and $304.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.01293622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00100644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00090554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

