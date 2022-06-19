Realio Network Market Cap Reaches $175,535.78 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $175,535.78 and approximately $44,901.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

