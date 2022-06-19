RED (RED) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

RED (RED) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $241,042.44 and $471.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00272751 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000891 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

