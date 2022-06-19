Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.05 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

