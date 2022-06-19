Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 172 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 102,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 121,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.