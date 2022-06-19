Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 179 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.31 and its 200 day moving average is $577.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.