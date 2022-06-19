Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 491 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,029,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

NNN opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

